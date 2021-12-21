Royal expert opens up about the Queen's new Christmas plans

The 95-year-old monarch will now be spending the holiday season at Windsor Castle just like last year

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth already has new plans in place after it was reported that she will not be celebrating Christmas at Sandringham once again due to a rise in COVID cases.

The 95-year-old monarch, instead of flying to Sandringham on Wednesday, will now be spending the holiday season at Windsor Castle just like last year, reported Us Weekly.

Kerene Barefield, a royal expert, told the outlet, “I understand from sources that there could be a Christmas at Windsor this year, if things change.”

“So, I think close aides are kind of looking at an alternative Christmas and how that would look at Windsor instead of everyone going to Sandringham."

Barefield also added that Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three kids might also not attend the celebration at Windsor since they are farther away at the countryside home in Norfolk.

“That will be further away from them than if they’re in Sandringham, which is just a stone’s throw away from Norfolk. So yeah, they may not attend, if it’s at Windsor.”