Beyoncé models blue figure-hugging latex body suit in Ivy Park’s latest ad

Pop music sensation Beyoncé has set the internet on fire with her latest pictures for Ivy Park’s latest ad campaign.

The popular clothing brand’s newest collaboration with Adidas showcased the Halo famed singer’s phenomenal figure in the gorgeous pieces from the latest collection on Instagram.

The Crazy In Love crooner donned a sleeveless, blue latex body suit with a plunging neckline in one of the stunning shots.

Popularly knowns as Queen Bey, 40, topped the suit is an olive green and silver sequin trench coat. She paired enormous blue earrings and high-heel boots to complete her gorgeous look.

Back in August, the Grammy winner featured her three kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, in a cowboy-themed campaign for Ivy Park X Adidas.