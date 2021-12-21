Nora Fatehi gives Afro vibes in latest dance number ‘Dance Meri Rani’

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has taken the internet on fire with her sizzling dance number Dance Meri Rani, calling it ‘the Afro vibes’ for her.
The Dilbar girl took to Instagram and announced the release of Dance Meri Rani.
The song is crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan and it features Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa.
Randhawa also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared the song.
He wrote, “We are back with another sizzling dance number #DanceMeriRani! So get your party shoes on! Song out now, tune in.”
Earlier in the day, Nora said about the song, “Its the afro vibes for me .. lets go. #Dancemerirani” followed by fire emoticons.
The video song has received over one million views within no time.
