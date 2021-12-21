WhatsApp to introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app, is reportedly working on a new visual addition which will be introduced soon, according to a WABetainfo report.
The WhatsApp watcher said that indicators for end-to-end encryption will be added in future Android and iOS updates.
“Your chats and calls are end-to-end encrypted, so they always stay between you and the people and group you choose: not even WhatsApp and their parent company, Meta, can read or listen to them,” the report stated, adding that the company, in an effort to reinforce its security measures, is planning to introduce two indicators in a future update.
WhatsApp will add new indicators in the Status and Calls section (as seen in the images), claiming that your status updates, personal and group calls are always end-to-end encrypted, and this will never change.
It is also planning to add the same notice in the Chats section, and a new update on WhatsApp for Android is also planned to support the same feature at a later date.
Wabetainfo added that this new visual addition is not visible right now because it’s under development, and it will be rolled out in a future update.
