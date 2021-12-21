Princess Diana left alone for last Christmas away from Prince William, Harry: report

Princess Diana was reportedly forced to spend her very last Christmas alone as Prince William and Prince Harry were whisked away to spend it with Queen Elizabeth and their father.



This claim has been brought to light by royal chef Darren McGrady and during his interview for French magazine Gala, he claimed, "It was always pretty sad when you worked with the Princess on Christmas Eve.”

"William and Harry were going to Sandringham and Princess Diana was there, alone.”

"She insisted that the staff spend time with their families for Christmas and that we leave the food in the refrigerator."

There were also times where staffers would prepare meals for Princess Diana and would reheat them for her before each meal.

The princess neither looked forward to her Christmases in Sandringham because "you just couldn’t get away."

During his interview with the outlet, Mr McGrady also claimed, "Sandringham was so tight, so compact. There were so many people there, all the families.”

"You just couldn’t get away. You came out of the dining room and you couldn’t go into the sitting room because there were three or four people in there playing charades or Scrabble or something.”

In moments such as those Princess Diana “would go off for a walk on her own and often I would bump into her when she was out walking. So, I think that’s probably what she wasn’t keen on."