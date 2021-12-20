Hailey Bieber pays loving tribute to New York City in new tattoo

Star Hailey Bieber got a brand new tattoo inked behind her ear flaunting her love for New York City.



The tattoo did justice to her beauty as it was placed behind her ear with a diamond-shaped structure with 'New York' written in cursive.

Hailey’s tattoo artist Doctor Woo took to Instagram and shared rare insights into Bieber’s tattoo and penned "Lil NY love on Hailey awhile back."





Hailey Bieber has great love for fancy tattoos that have special but hidden meanings.

This was not the first time that the model fascinated herself with a tattoo.

Back in March, the model inked a couple tattoo with her husband Justin Bieber in celebration of his hit single titled Peaches.

For the unversed, Hailey Bieber would never repeat the mistake of getting a tattoo handgun crafted in her middle finger as done in her teens as guns give off dangerous yet violent vibes.