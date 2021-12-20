Pictures: Meesha Shafi shares major similarities with late Benazir Bhutto

Pakistan music industry’s icon Meesha Shafi left her fans in shock as she posted a viral picture of the late politician Benazir Bhutto from her wedding and pointed out the uncanny resemblance with herself.

The Boom Boom crooner, 40, posted a picture of herself from her big day and compared the two as brides. Coincidentally, the two are dressed up in the same colour outfits for their big day, drawing major similarities in their looks.

The late politician’s wedding pictures were shared by her daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, who recently posted a throwback picture of her own wedding invite on the gram.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Aya Lariye singer shared the picture and captioned it as, “I kid you not. I saw this picture on my feed and did a double-take thinking it’s me!” and added a bunch of shocked emoticons.

In another story, she posted a cropped out Benazir from the picture and compared it to her own picture from her wedding day.

Take a look.

Earlier, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress had expressed her interest in playing the politician in a biopic if one is ever made as she would be a perfect fit for the role, keeping their physical similarities in mind.