Billie Eilish drops birthday photos featuring cane cake

Billie Eilish is saying goodbye to her teenage years with a smashing birthday party.
The star turned to her Instagram on December 18 to share a picture of her candy cane birthday cake and vibrant bouncy house especially assembled for the day.
The Bad Guy hitmaker simply captioned her photos with '20' and added cake and party popper cone emojis.
By sliding to the second and third photos in the carousels fans could see the interior of a blue, red, and yellow bouncy house.
The hitmaker's post came after her older brother Finneas posted a birthday tribute to her on Saturday.
"20!!!!!!!!! Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life!" wrote Eilish's brother.
'My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta,' says Kareena Kapoor
Anushka Sharma 'seeks privacy' for her daughter Vamika
The electronic music festival is a move by Saudi's leaders in efforts to change its conservative image
Kanye West gets a tag of ‘modern day Santa Clause’ after donating 4000 toys ahead of Christmas holidays
Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a sequined green gown and gold earrings which she previously wore during her 2019...
Aishwarya Rai and Bachchan family in trouble for off-shore companies