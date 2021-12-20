Billie Eilish drops birthday photos featuring cane cake

Billie Eilish is saying goodbye to her teenage years with a smashing birthday party.

The star turned to her Instagram on December 18 to share a picture of her candy cane birthday cake and vibrant bouncy house especially assembled for the day.

The Bad Guy hitmaker simply captioned her photos with '20' and added cake and party popper cone emojis.

By sliding to the second and third photos in the carousels fans could see the interior of a blue, red, and yellow bouncy house.

The hitmaker's post came after her older brother Finneas posted a birthday tribute to her on Saturday.



"20!!!!!!!!! Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life!" wrote Eilish's brother.