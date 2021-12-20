Rapper Big Sean claims Kanye West 'owes him millions'

Sean detailed how his record deal with Kanye’s G.O.O.D Music label, which he ended this year, was ‘unfair’

Big Sean is opening up about his strained relationship with mentor Kanye West, who he says owes him millions and has not returned his masters back yet.

The Blessings hit-maker called out Kanye during a lengthy chat on the show Drink Champs, detailing how his record deal with Kanye’s G.O.O.D Music label, which he ended this year, was ‘unfair’.

“If you up billions and you owe me this money that probably ain’t nothing to him. That’s life-changing money for me,” said Sean, detailing that Kanye still owes him around $6 million.

Sean added that he decided to run an audit after Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown described his record deal as “worst he’s ever seen.”

“I put at least 30 million in this man’s pocket or more and he owes me money and he’s up billions.”

The Beware rapper added that despite announcing that he would return his artists’ masters to them, Kanye has still not given Sean’s masters back.

“That hasn’t happened yet but that would benefit me a lot… If I was up Bs, if I was a man of my word and not just saying something to look good in that moment, I would pay my artists their masters,” said Sean.