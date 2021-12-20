Kurt Cobain inspired Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman, says director

The Batman director Matt Reeves revealed that his latest take on the Caped Crusader featuring Robert Pattinson is fully inspired by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.
Talking to Empire magazine, Reeves opened up about how he decided to switch the character up a little and make the latest version of the Caped Crusader channel Cobain.
“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s Something in The Way. That’s when it came to me…” he revealed.
“Rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse.”
Reeves also shed light on how he zeroed in on Pattinson for the coveted role, telling the magazine that he was impressed by the actor’s performance in 2017’s Good Time.
“In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power,” said Reeves, adding, “I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”
