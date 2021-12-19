Watch: Keanu Reeves reacts to viral ‘Sad Keanu’ meme, tells the true story behind it

Keanu Reeves recently opened up on viral ‘Sad Keanu’ meme that took internet by storm in 2010.

The John Wick actor’s appeared on The Late Show with Stephan Colbert earlier this week to promote his upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections.

During the show, the Constantine actor reflected on the viral picture in which the 57-year-old actor is seen sitting on a bench with a sad face on.

However, Reeves revealed that there wasn’t anything as depressive about the photo as netizens were imagining.

He said, “Man, I’m eating a sandwich. … I was thinking. I had some stuff going on. I was hungry.”

Not only this, the meme was also included into one of his books BRZRKR that Reeves co-wrote with Matt Kindt.

The Speed actor said that he had no idea that the Kindt would include the recreated version of the meme in the book.

“I didn’t know he was gonna do that, but that’s what he did, so I think it’s kind of meta. The artist kind of — I think — took that meme and whatever that is, that photo, and put it into the comic book. So that’s life in art,” Reeves added.



