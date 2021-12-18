La Casa de Papel: Pedro Alonso aka Berlin pictured with girlfriend Tatiana Djordjevic

"Money Heist", one of the most popular Netflix series, recently came to an end with the release of the remaining episodes of the final season.
According to reports, Pedro Alonso, who played Berlin in the show, would be starring in a new "Money Heist" spinoff series.
The actor was recently spotted spending some quality time with his girlfriend Tatiana Djordjevic.
Alonso was pictured as he held his girlfriend's hand during a walk in Barcelona on Monday.
The actor donned a black jacket with a fur collar, navy pants and sneakers, while Tatiana wore a black belted coat layered over a gray sweater.
