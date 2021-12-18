Mushk Kaleem becomes traditional bride in embellished maroon outfit

Supermodel Mushk Kaleem was joined by her friends and family Friday night for a glamorous Baraat ceremony.

The diva, who tied the knot with beau Nadir Zia in a Nikkah+ Mehendi event Wednesday, dresses head-to-toe maroon for her bridal look.

Mushk slipped into an embellished number by ace designer Saniya Maskatiya for her special day. Husband Nadir on the other hand wore a black suit paired with maroon tie and a white shirt.

The diva entered the venue hand-in-hand with her husband, inviting applaud and cheers from her friends including Fouzia Aman, who turned to her Instagram to capture the moment.



Mushk was styled by Nabilas on her big day while she kept her look traditional walking down the aisle.



The bride herself documented the night on her Instagram handle, post her first photo with Nadir, simply captioning it with an infinity emoticon.

Take a look:



