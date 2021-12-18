Source confirms Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers are still together

The two have an unconventional relationship, an insider said

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are very much together, despite the ups and downs in their relationship.

"They have a different, non-traditional relationship," a source close to the Big Little Lies actress told PEOPLE.

"Shailene and Aaron are still together. It's not odd they don't post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things," the source added after Rodgers was seen on his birthday on December 2 without his ladylove.

Earlier when announcing their engagement, Rodgers said, "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments."

"180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career," the Green Bay Packer added.