Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s marriage ‘seeping through the cracks’: source

Insiders reveal Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been developing cracks in their relationship that are getting harder to hide and manage.
This claim has been made by an insider close to OK! Magazine and according to their findings, the couple requires a lot of sacrifices to make their marriage work.
The source was also quoted saying, "Blake and Ryan are generally happy. But it takes a lot of effort and sacrifice to keep their relationship on track.”
The idea of leaving Hollywood for good amid intentions for baby no. 4 have also been putting strains on their relationship for a while now.
“They’ve become very good at faking it and hiding things from the public," the source noted during the course of their chat with the outlet.
“They’re actors, after all, and it helps both of their careers to portray a certain persona. Plus, they believe they should work things out between themselves behind closed doors."
