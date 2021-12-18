Britney Spears’ pal concerned ‘she swapped Jamie Spears with Sam Asghari’: soruce

Britney Spears’ friends are reportedly worried the singer ended up ‘trading in’ her father Jamie Spears’ conservatorship for that of Sam Asghari.
This claim has been made by Radar and according to their findings, a number of the singer’s pals feel the same.
An insider dished to the outlet that since Sam is all she has, he "is now the boss."
"Understandably, after everything she has been through Britney doesn’t trust a lot of people which is why she is relying so heavily on Sam."
"He is literally all she has. When her dad was removed so was the entire team he had built up around her," they went on to say.
The source also went on to say, "Britney is the most successful pop star in the world that has no manager or people helping her navigate the business."
“All she has is Sam which is why everything is going through him. Even simple press requests are now going through Sam."
"Sam is a good man, but he wants to be her husband not her manager." the insider added, noting that he knew first-hand what he was signing up for before he started dating the pop icon.
"He understands the power of being engaged to someone so powerful. Britney is a cash machine. After what happened with her dad, he knows why people are frightened.”
