Queen Elizabeth ‘consoling herself’ through dark days’ before Christmas: report

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been ‘working through some of her darker days’ ahead of the Holidays



This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Neil Sean in one of his candid YouTube videos.

There he revealed that the Queen has “returned to the things that made her smile as a child” to comfort her in her most vulnerable moments.



He was also quoted saying, “It doesn't matter if you are royal or not, you can suffer from loneliness, so how does our Queen combat this problem?”

"[George Formby] fell out of favour in the 1950s but never truly with the monarchy, they were always very delighted to see him…”

He also admitted, “According to a very good source, this is exactly how our majesty is getting through some of the darker days.”

“We all know what we mean by that, when people have lost someone, everyone fusses around in the first few months... But then they get busy with their own lives, it is no different for the ruling monarch.”