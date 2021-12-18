Kate Middleton ‘left in stitches’ by little’s brother distracting Christmas antics

Kate Middleton’s little brother James Middleton has taken his sister by surprise with his iconic antics.

The Duchess’ brother inspired fits of giggles from his sister during the Together at Christmas carol special which is due for a release on Christmas Eve.

However, photos from the event have already started making rounds on the internet and many eagle-eyed fans couldn’t stop laughing over the iconic family moments that Kate and James shared during their split-second meeting.

Even royal commentators spoke out about the family’s fun banter on the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There, hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito dished their thoughts on the adorable moment and claimed, "Did you see the face James made when Kate walked by?

Even Ms Fiorito remarked, "It is classic little brother like scrunched up his nose at her and making a mean face at her and she is laughing and all of her family is there.

"That must feel so good to have their support and I think William also feels their support... the power of the Middletons clan is like a rock when they need it."