Attorney ‘specifically requested’ search warrant to protect Alec Baldwin: report

Alec Baldwin’s lawyers put in a formal request for the search warrant so the actor may be protected.



Baldwin's civil attorney Aaron Dye brought this news forward in a statement to Fox News.

The statement read, "We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on October 21, and he continues to cooperate with authorities.”

"We proactively requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could take steps to protect Mr. Baldwin's family and personal information that is clearly unrelated to the investigation.”

“A phone contains a person’s entire life, and personal information needs to be protected.”

The statement concluded with the words “While they evaluate the phone information, we hope that the authorities continue to focus on how the live rounds got on the set in the first place."