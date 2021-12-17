Law enforcement gets search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone: report

Police have obtained a search warrant for access to Alec Baldwin’s cellphone amid the ongoing investigation for the Rust shooting.

According to a report by Fox News, an "Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins."

The "Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."

Reason being "Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.”

“Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and test messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."