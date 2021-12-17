Law enforcement gets search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone: report

Police have obtained a search warrant for access to Alec Baldwin’s cellphone amid the ongoing investigation for the Rust shooting.
According to a report by Fox News, an "Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins."
The "Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."
Reason being "Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.”
“Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and test messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."
Salman Khan has decided to skip on mega parties this year due to covid-19
After testing positive for COVID-19, Kareena Kapoor is currently self-isolation in her home
Charlie Puth tweeted, "I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me”
'The Duchess at 40': Royal magazine cover features Kate Middleton
Saeed joins the ranks of Shah Rukh Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo among others with the feat
'I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down,' wrote Megan Thee Stallion