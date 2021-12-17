Kim Kardashian can finalize divorce plea ‘with or without’ Kanye’s cooperation

Legal experts have stepped forward with a major revelation regarding Kim Kardashian’s divorce plea against Kanye West and have revealed that the star does not need West’s permission to finalize her divorce request.

Legal expert Morghan Leia Richardson, with the Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP in New York City, recently sat down with Hollywood Life and explained the internal workings of a family court.

The attorney made it clear that Kim can move forward with her divorce “with or without” her ex’s cooperation.

“Bifricate means to separate the issues. Kim is asking the court to legally divorce her, but not decide the ancillary issues (custody, support, assets).”

She also went on to say, “[She] can request a hearing to be divorced legally, and a court can issue a decision without him. Aside from the new title (Esquire), she may also want to figure out new tax filings, or maybe she really just wants to be able to say he’s officially her ex-husband.”

The reason for this is that “In California, Kim can finalize, or receive a ‘declaration of divorce’, with or without Kanye’s cooperation.”

“So, if one spouse refuses to participate, the other can still get the divorce (and many times get what they are asking the court to award). This is why it is important to respond when one is served papers!”

Based on Kim’s latest court documents Richardson also noted how clear the star’s intentions are. “She’s asking the court to allow the divorce to take place and she sounds frustrated that he’s allowing it to linger on,” she explained. “She likely just wants to start a new chapter and this is holding her back.”

There is still a chance that Kanye has not been purposely dragging the entire situation. “Maybe he hasn’t seen the papers, but that seems very unlikely. Maybe he’s really wishful that she’ll change her mind, but in my experience, once a woman is this level done, such efforts are futile.”

Before concluding she also pointed towards Kim’s request to “bifurcate and terminate” the marriage and explained that it will affect her and Kanye’s custody and assets.

“As for custody and assets, she’s not asking for a ruling on that yet. I’ve had trials on those issues without the other side because at some point, a court will decide whether a person wants to participate or not.”