First look at Kate Middleton's festive special released

British Television network ITV has released a first look at Kate Middleton's festive special.
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton last month attended this year’s Royal Variety Performance.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they met amazing entertainers from the world of theatre and music at the event.
Good news for royal fans who have been eagerly waiting for the event to go air.
According to Royal Variety Performance organizers the event will be aired on Sunday 7:20 pm on ITV1.
The show is held in aid of The Royal Variety Charity who continues to support members of the entertainment industry who need help and assistance."
