Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's ‘83’ receives standing ovation in Jeddah, watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 83 won over hearts as they received standing ovation at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

The sports-drama is garnering a massive response not only from the local viewers but it also managed to impress the international audience.

A short clip is making rounds on internet in which the Bajirao Mastani actor can be seen appreciating the audience that gave a big round of applause to the film while standing up from their seats.

Singh is playing the role of famed Indian batsman Kapil Dev in the film which is helmed by Kabir Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Based on the true happenings of 1983 World Cup, the film is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2021.