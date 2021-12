Miss World 2021 postponed after several contestants test Covid-19 positive

Miss World 2021 contest, slated to take place in Puerto Rico, has been postponed after several contestants contracted coronavirus. The announcement was made just a few hours before the finale.

In an official statement extended on Thursday the organisers announced, “Keeping in mind the rising Covid cases amongst the contestants, the Miss World Organisation has taken the decision to postpone the Miss World finale.”

“The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days,” the press release added.

The contestants and staff members are currently in quarantine and will only be able to return their home countries ‘once and only when are cleared by health officials and advisors.’

Contestants including Malaysia’s Lavanya Sivaji, Miss World Indonesia Pricilia Carla Yules, Miss World India Manasa Varabasi and others have been tested positive for covid-19.

Miss India Organisation announced, "We were in great disbelief that she (Manasa Varanasi) might not be able to grace the world stage inspite of her immense hard work and dedication, however her safety is of utmost importance to us.”