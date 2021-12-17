Bruce Springsteen sells music catalog for $500 million

Washington: Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his music rights to Sony for half a billion dollars, the latest superstar singer to join a frenzy of catalog sales fueled by the pandemic.



According to The New York Times and US entertainment outlet Billboard, the sale consists of Springsteen´s music catalog as well as his entire body of work as a songwriter such as iconic hit "Born in the USA," which has sold nearly 30 million copies.

The Times cited sources briefed on the deal. Sony confirmed the sale in a statement but did not say how much the agreement was for.

"During the last 50 years, the men and women of Sony Music have treated me with the greatest respect as an artist and as a person," Springsteen said in Sony´s statement. "I´m thrilled that my legacy will continue to be cared for by the Company and people I know and trust."

Nicknamed "The Boss" and "America´s dad," Springsteen, 72, has been with Sony´s Columbia Records for his entire 50-year career, selling more than 150 million records.

Admired at home and around the world, the New Jersey-born musical folk storyteller has won 20 Grammy awards.