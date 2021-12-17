Ben Affleck issues clarification over Jennifer Garner comments: ‘This isn’t me’

Ben Affleck finally issues clarification regarding the comments he made against the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner.

The 49-year-old weighed in on it all during his interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday.

While he admits his interview was "really cool, like long-form, in-depth," he was not anticipating the backlash.



According to the DailyMail, "We talked a lot about my family, you know, alcoholism, struggling with real things, how you have to be accountable and loving, how I work with my ex-wife, how I'm so proud of the way we work together for our kids, the best that we can for them.”

“I thought, 'Wow, I should do more honest, exploratory, self-evaluating things.' Then I start seeing all this stuff come up on Twitter. And I was like, what is this?"

During the course of his interview, Affleck also noted that he has no intention of letting people think he spoke poorly about their mother.

"I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first.”

But the viral aspect of the interview still "made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."

Before concluding he also went on to admit, "That's not true. I don't believe that. It's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe.”