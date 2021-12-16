Queen Elizabeth cancels annual Christmas lunch due to COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth has decided not to go ahead with her annual Christmas lunch in the wake of Omicron.
As per the Buckingham Palace, the 95-year-old monarch wants to refrain from putting her loved ones at risk amid the rising coronavirus cases in the UK. The royal has thus decided to cancel her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch, which was supposed to be held next week.
"The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead," said the Palace in a statement.
"While there is regret that it is cancelled, there is a belief it is the right thing to do for all," added the Palace.
Plans were reportedly fully in place at Windsor Castle for next Tuesday's Christmas lunch. The annual gathering otherwise assembles in Buckingham Palace.
No news about cancellation of Sandringham Christmas trip has however surfaced. Last year's get-together was also scrapped because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Billie Eilish had a major shift in her style statement that stunned everyone
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February this year
Gomez debuted her large new back tattoo in a celeb tattoo artist's new post
'Fundamentally Queen puts things in a box and says 'that can be dealt with on Thursday,' says royal expert
Kardashian's two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, celebrate their birthday on December 14
'She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him,' says source close to Jennifer Lopez