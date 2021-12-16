Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas is a fan of 'The Matrix'

Global star Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview revealed Nick Jonas' reaction to her joining The Matrix Resurrections.



The Desi Girl appeared on the 100th episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk along with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

During the conversation, she revealed that Nick was fond of The Matrix and he became happy when she became part of the movie.



The 39-year-old actor said,

"He's definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah.”

The film also stars Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II among others. The Matrix Resurrections will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.