Tom Holland wants to take a break following ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The much-anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home just hit the theatres and Tom Holland is already thinking about taking a break and starting his family.

During his recent conversation with People, the 25-year-old actor who has officially sparked romance with Zendaya, expressed that he wants to take a break from his busy schedules.

Holland said, "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career.”

Not only this, the Unchartered actor also shared that he can’t wait to experience being a father.

“I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world," continued Holland.

“I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait!," he excitedly added.