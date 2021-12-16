Matthew McConaughey reveals he had a childhood crush on THIS actress

McConaughey revealed that he had a crush on Reese Witherspoon in the early 90s

Matthew McConaughey may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood but back in the early 90s, he was just another young boy crushing on a teenage Reese Witherspoon!

The Oscar-winning actor made the confession during a rapid Q&A segment on The Ellen Show with Witherspoon sitting next to him as they promoted their upcoming animated film on the show.

“Well, I did have a little bit of a crush on [the] young lady sitting to the left of me from Man in the Moon,” revealed McConaughey, much to the surprise of Witherspoon herself who responded with a shocked, “What?”

“It was one of my early, early crushes and if you’ve seen the movie, you’d see it’s inevitable. What’s not to have a crush on?" McConaughey added.



Man in the Moon marked Witherspoon's film debut in 1991 as a 14-year-old.

McConaughey and Witherspoon have, over the years, starred in a number of films together including 2013’s Mud and the animated Sing films.



