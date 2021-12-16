Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to premiere at Berlinale 2022

The film is India’s only selection at the 72nd Berlinale and Bhatt's second after 2019's 'Gully Boy'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role is all set to premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February 2022, reported The Indian Express.

Festival organisers on Wednesday announced the film as India’s only selection at the Berlinale, scheduled from February 10 to February 20, 2022, and one of four films selected for the Berlinale Special Gala.

Reacting to the news, Bhatt tweeted, “So grateful to be part of a wonderful team that now celebrates its official selection to the #BerlinFilmFestival2022.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi, touted as a ‘crime drama’, is an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai and stars Bhatt as Gangubai, a powerful madam who commanded immense respect in 1960s’ Kamathipura.

This marks Bhatt’s second film to have a world premiere at the Berlinale after 2019’s Gully Boy that featured her as Safina alongside Ranveer Singh.