Selena Gomez expands tattoo collection with large new back tattoo

Gomez debuted her large new back tattoo in a celeb tattoo artist's new post

Selena Gomez is adding to her tattoo collection, this time with a large one on her back as seen in celebrity tattoo artist Keith ‘Bang Bang’ McCurdy’s latest post.

McCurdy on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a ‘rare’ photograph of Gomez showing off her latest ink with her back facing the camera, albeit from afar.

He simply tagged the Rare beauty mogul in the caption, riling up the multitalented Gomez’s fanbase.





Since the photo is taken from a distance, the tattoo design details remain unclear, however, it can be seen starting at the base of Gomez’s neck and stretching till her shoulder blades.

The comment section, unsurprisingly, exploded with fans requesting a clearer picture, with one asking, “Is this for her upcoming project or album? Is this permanent?”

Gomez has earlier gotten the word ‘Rare’ inked on her neck after releasing a song titled Rare. Her tattoo collection also included a cross, praying hands, a rosary, her favourite bible verses, and several friendship tattoos.