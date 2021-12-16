Ben Affleck responds to backlash over Jennifer Garner divorce comments

Affleck landed in hot waters earlier when he said he would 'still be drinking' if he stayed married to Garner

Ben Affleck is doubling down on recent comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner and their subsequent divorce after he received massive backlash over them, reported People.

Earlier this week, Affleck told Howard Stern on his show that he’d “probably still be drinking” if he had stayed married to Garner.

“It's part of why I started drinking… because I was trapped,” he had said of their 10-year marriage.

The remarks were met with intense criticism online, and The Tender Bar actor revisited them on his Wednesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom," he said, referencing his three kids with Garner; daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.

He went on to explain that his words were taken out of context and that “that some listeners had taken the conversation and made it seem as if I was doing the exact opposite of what I said."

“I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first,” Affleck said, adding that the part that went viral made him out to be “the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."

He also clarified that while he’s okay with his personal life going viral, he draws the line when it comes to his family.

“That's not true. I don't believe that. It's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe,” he concluded.