Tristan Thompson admits on 'sporadic' relationship with Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson admits that he had and on and off contact with Maralee Nichols, the woman who is suing him for child support and pregnancy-related fees.

In court documents published by Daily Mail, Tristan admits that he had occasionally been physically involved with Nichols but maintained that their contact was strictly casual.



"We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021," he wrote. "[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit." read the document.

In the NBC player's words, "We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship," he later added. "There was only Snapchats of 'where' and 'what time' we would hook up and what hotels would be used."

Thompson also denied sending the Snapchat messages to Nichols that earlier surfaced in court.