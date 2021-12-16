Angelina Jolie opens up on violence against women during her visit to Capitol Hill

Angelina Jolie visited Capitol Hill on December 14 to discuss about the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

The Maleficent star met Representative Cori Bush to talk about domestic violence and helpful measures taken against it.

Reflecting on their meeting Bush tweeted, “I'm forever grateful to get to work in partnership with such strong women across the country in our movement to end domestic violence."

“As a survivor herself myself, this fight is personal,” the Tweet read.

She also expressed gratitude towards Jolie while adding, "Thank you to Angelina Jolie for your leadership to put an end to violence against women."

The 46-year-old actor paid a visit to Capitol in September to show her support for the re-authorization of the act while she continued advocating for children’s better heath.