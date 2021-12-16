Prince Harry dubbed ‘foolish’ for not ‘thinking things through on camera: report

Prince Harry’s emotional speech about quitting unfulfilling jobs have gotten him banded “foolish” by experts.
This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Neil Sean on YouTube.
There he was quoted saying, "Prince Harry was basically stating, 'I was in an unhappy situation, I changed it and I'm happy' but for him, it's truly backfired.”
"It does seem odd that someone of his background, his education, his wealth should encourage people to simply ditch what they're doing if they're unhappy.”
"If only they would think these things through, they could really develop their brand and more importantly, their catchment area, people may take them seriously.”
"Thanks to that statement, Harry and Meghan's popularity once again takes a huge nose dive but one thing I have noticed about these bombs, they always come from Harry.”
Before concluding he also admitted, “It's never Meghan. She comes across as articulate and intellecutual. It seems to be that Harry hasn't thought things through and appears rather foolish on camera."
Prince Harry’s brand new PR precedent is reportedly ‘pushing’ Prince William to break his age-old mold
Fans and and experts laud the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as the Royal Family's true power players
Prince Charles visited the 19th century shop on December 10
The Batman star says he felt 'trapped' in his marriage to Jennifer Garner
Imran Abbas shared the news with his fans on Instagram
Romeo Beckham has proved his aim is just as good as his footballer father David Beckham's