Imran Abbas mourns the death of his mother

Fans and Pakistani celebrities are offering condolences to actor Imran Abbas over the death of his mother.
The actor took to Instagram to share the news on Wednesday.
Sharing a picture on Instagram, Imran wrote, "Alwida Meri Maañ… I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore. Lost my “Jannat” today. Please recite Surah-e-Fateha for her."
Actress Sajal Aly, Turkish actor Celal Al were among those who offered their condolences in the comments section of Imran's Instagram post.
