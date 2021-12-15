‘Fast & Furious 10’ release date pushed forward by a month

The penultimate instalment in the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise has been delayed for release by a little over a month.
According to Variety, Fast & Furious 10 will now be hitting theatres on May 19, 2023 instead of its previously decided release date of April 7, 2023.
The move ensures that the 10th part of the high-octane series will now release in time for summer blockbuster season.
Universal Pictures is now expected to fill the April release slot with an untitled animated film which was previously slated to release on March 24, 2023.
The latest instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise, F9: The Fast Saga, opened to audiences in theatres earlier this year in summer and managed to rake in $726 million globally.
