Eminem’s adopted daughter Alaina Scott gets engaged to beau

Congratulations are in order for rapper Eminem and his family as his adopted daughter, Alaina Scott, is now engaged to longtime beau Matt Moeller, reported The Daily Mail.

Alaina, 28, announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, sharing pictures from her rooftop proposal in which Moeller is seen on one knee.

“This moment. this life. Yes, a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU,” wrote Alaina, who also shared photos of her emerald cut diamond engagement ring.





Alaina is the daughter of the late Dawn Scott, the sister of Eminem’s wife Kim Scott, and has been in Eminem’s care since she was a child.

Her relationship to Eminem and his family was famously documented in his 2004 hit Mockingbird, in which he namedrops Alaina and his daughter Hailie with lyrics referencing himself as their ‘daddy’.

In an interview with Rolling Stone that year, Eminem also shared that he has full custody of Alaina.

“I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we were at,” he had said.