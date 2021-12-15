PSL 2022: Kamran Akmal takes U-turn on PSL decision

PESHAWAR: Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal has decided to take back his decision to withdraw from the Pakistan Super League’s seventh edition after discussions with Peshawar Zalmi’s coach and director Mohammad Akram.
The cricketer had expressed unhappiness at being picked by the PSL franchise in the Silver category of the upcoming season and as a mark of protest had announced he does not wish to be part of the tournament this time.
In a conversation on his YouTube channel "Catch and bat with Kamran Akmal", the cricketer had said: "Perhaps the team has no use for me anymore and the PSL would do better to give a chance to younger players rather than pick me in the Silver category".
The batter was also unhappy with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja who had criticised Akmal’s decision.
Peshawar Zalmi management held a meeting with the cricketer to address his concerns after which he withdrew his decision.
Mohammad Akram said that Kamran Akmal has always been their key player and will be part of Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh edition of PSL.
According to sources, Kamran Akmal said that Peshawar Zalmi is my family.
The three-match T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies will start on Monday, December 13 in Karachi
I am happy and watching dramas nowadays to pass time, says Sarfaraz Ahmed
Star all-rounder Ben Stokes’ first game of competitive cricket in almost six months was one to forget.
Malan last played 14 Tests in 2017 and 2018 before being recently recalled to team against India in August this year
In my final PSL event, it will be my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy, says Shahid Afridi
Brazilian football great Pele said he will be in the hospital for a few days