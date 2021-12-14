PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars surprised over Tim David’s selection in Platinum Category

Singaporean all-rounder Tim David.

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana was surprised over the Multan Sultan's decision to pick Singaporean cricketer Tim David in the Platinum Category.



The selection was made by the franchise in the recently-held PSL players' draft a couple of days ago.

David was in the Diamond Category for the PSL 2022 but the Multan Sultans picked him for the Platinum Category using the Wild Card option.

Commenting on the development, CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana said that surprised the team, adding that the rest of the draft went as expected.

"Tim David was not expected to be picked by another franchise but we are happy for him. He was our selection in the second leg of PSL 6 and now he is playing for another franchise," he added.

Rana said not only domestic but foreign players have also progressed from the Lahore Qalandars’ platform. He cited the names of cricketers Cameron Delport, Tom Benton and Phil Salt as some of them.

"Phil Salt played with the Lahore Qalandars development team and then travelled with them to Australia. Aqib Javed and Sameen Rana keep looking for talent throughout the year and keep reviewing which player has the talent," he said.

Atif Rana said that cricket, which was stopped due to COVID-19, has once again resumed and that players' international commitments have increased so there were also a few players who are available for the league.

"As far as big names are concerned, they are playing the PSL. Both Rashid Khan and Babar Azam are top T20 cricketers," he said.

He said that the problem of the window for the PSL at this particular time occurred because of the Australian team's tour to Pakistan.

"Apart from this, the biggest problem is that we are not reaching out to international players. To reach out to big names we need a high profile person who can liaise with other boards for these players."

Rana further said, "We have to talk about player exchanges. Exchange big players from Australia and England with players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman," he added.