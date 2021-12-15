In pictures: Baraat function of Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar in Islamabad

Juanid Safdar with his bride Ayesha Saif.

After a week-long pre-wedding festivities of Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar, a grand baraat ceremony was held in Islamabad on Tuesday which was also attended by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.



(L-R) Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar and Shahbaz Sharif.

Once again, the groom’s mother took the centre stage as social media users couldn't help but discuss how graceful Maryam Nawaz looked at the event.





She looked elegant in an emerald green design worked with delicate florals by famous Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari.

Junaid Safdar’s traditional sherwani and kulla was designed by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin in “all natural material from Pakistan”.

Here are some glimpses from the event:

































