Billie Eilish shares horrible experience that 'destroyed' her brain and impacted love life

Music sensation Billie Eilish has revealed the bitter truth of her life that "destroyed" her brain and has impacted her love life as an adult.
The 19-year-old singer said that she watched so much movies of indecent and obscene stuff that “destroyed” her brain and has impacted her love life as an adult.
On Monday, Eilish spoke about this on an appearance of the SiriusXM show The Howard Stern Show, detailing her experience of watching the movies that have affected her life.
The Grammy award winner, who said she started watching the movies around 11-years old, evidently despises it now and said that “it is a disgrace.”
"I was an advocate and I thought I was one of the guys, and we’ll talk about it and think it was really cool for not having a problem with it. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much such material,” Billi Eilish said.
Lokhande tied the knot with beau Vicky Jain in a grand ceremony at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Tuesday
Kareena Kapoor said, ‘I am feeling ok’ after she tested positive for novel coronavirus
Salman Khan appreciated co-star Sushmita Sen's new look in 'Aarya 2'
Vicky Kaushal’s cousin Upasana revealed that Katrina Kaif kept talking in Punjabi all through the wedding
Sara Ali Khan recently opened up on her father Saif Ali Khan's reaction to her working with Akshay Kumar
Freida Pinto says her postpartum journey has been 'most intense and wild ride' after giving birth to son Rumi-Ray