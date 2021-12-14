Avril Lavigne’s 2002 hit ‘Sk8er Boi’ being adapted to film

Pop punk princess Avril Lavigne is planning to bring one of her early 2000s classics to life on the big screen, announcing plans to turn her 2002 hit Sk8er Boi into a movie.
Talking on the She Is the Voice podcast, Lavigne addressed the song’s upcoming 20th anniversary and opened up about how she plans to celebrate the occasion.
“Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me," Lavigne said.
She added that Sk8er Boi remains one of her favourite songs to perform live and then went one step further to say, “I'm actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.”
Lavigne also shared that the song was, in fact, based on her own high school experience.
“You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there's like skaters, preps, jocks. It's kind of like a missed opportunity at love."
The 37-year-old did not share any further details about the project.
