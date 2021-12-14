Got7’s BamBam drops enigmatic teaser hinting at his potential solo comeback

Got7 member BamBam spilled the beans regarding his potential solo comeback this December.
Taking to his social media accounts on December 13, the Pandora song-maker dropped a few black-and-white photographs, looking stunning in a chic turtleneck sleeveless top.
The several clicks had ‘PRE-SIGNLE” and the date “2021.12.28” written on it.
He also surprised his followers by uploading an enigmatic teaser.
As soon as the posts were up on his different handles, fans started speculating if the 24-year-old rapper is unveiling a new track or another mini-set.
Earlier in June, BamBam launched his first solo mini-album riBBon after kick-starting his individual activities under an exclusive contract with ABYSS Company. However, the rapper is still a member of the Breath septet.
