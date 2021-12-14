Kim Kardashian says 'marriage' with Kanye West 'has irremediably broken down'

American TV personality Kim Kardashian wants to terminate her marriage with Kanye West as soon as possible.

In her latest divorce filings after initial documents in Ferbruary, Kim has made her stance clear, sending the word out that she wants to part ways from West under any circumstances.

"[Kardashian] has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021. [Kardashian] and her counsel have reached out to [West] and his counsel several times in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution. [West] has been non-responsive," Kardashian cites in the documents, as per PEOPLE.

"The parties' marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West]," the documents state. "There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case."

Kardashian continues in her filing: "There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means. The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [West] and [Kardashian] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship."

She adds, "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time," she states.

"[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted," concludes Kardashian.