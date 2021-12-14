 
close
Tuesday December 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Alizeh Shah praises Shazia Manzoor after fashion week fall: 'What a fireball of energy'

'I felt so good being around all these powerful and strong women,' says Alizeh Shah

By Web Desk
December 14, 2021
Alizeh Shah praises Shazia Manzoor after fashion week fall: What a fireball of energy
Alizeh Shah praises Shazia Manzoor after fashion week fall: 'What a fireball of energy'

Actor Alizeh Shah has sent out a humbling message to all her fans after her fall during Bridal Couture Week.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star, who slipped on the ramp while walking with singer Shazia Manzoor, thanked the latter for lifting her up and being by her side.

"Last night was a rollercoaster full of emotions and a fall which was led by a confusion where I was going towards the left side and shazia manzoor thought that we had to go to the right and I slipped, but what a fireball of energy shazia Jee has that she picked me back wd so much love, and I was motivated by my fellow colleague @amarkhanlove and all the amazing models who were working tirelessly during this 3 day event and my designer @nisahussainofficial," began Alizeh.

Alizeh Shah praises Shazia Manzoor after fashion week fall: What a fireball of energy

The actor then went on to praise the powerful women in her life, and iterated her fans that ups and downs are a part of life.

"I felt so good being around all these powerful and strong women - Life is full of ups and downs and some falls too but never think that its over, together we can and we will make a positive difference," concluded Alizeh.