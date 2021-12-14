Alizeh Shah praises Shazia Manzoor after fashion week fall: 'What a fireball of energy'

Actor Alizeh Shah has sent out a humbling message to all her fans after her fall during Bridal Couture Week.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star, who slipped on the ramp while walking with singer Shazia Manzoor, thanked the latter for lifting her up and being by her side.

"Last night was a rollercoaster full of emotions and a fall which was led by a confusion where I was going towards the left side and shazia manzoor thought that we had to go to the right and I slipped, but what a fireball of energy shazia Jee has that she picked me back wd so much love, and I was motivated by my fellow colleague @amarkhanlove and all the amazing models who were working tirelessly during this 3 day event and my designer @nisahussainofficial," began Alizeh.

The actor then went on to praise the powerful women in her life, and iterated her fans that ups and downs are a part of life.

"I felt so good being around all these powerful and strong women - Life is full of ups and downs and some falls too but never think that its over, together we can and we will make a positive difference," concluded Alizeh.