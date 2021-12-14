‘Parasite’ star Park So Dam diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Park So Dam has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer and is undergoing surgery

South Korean actress Park So Dam, star of Oscar-winning hit Parasite, has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer and is undergoing surgery, reported People.

The news was shared in a statement released to South Korean media by Dam’s agency, Artist Company, which said the cancer was found after a regular health check.

Artist Company also shared that Dam will be missing promotional events for her upcoming film Special Cargo owing to surgeries and subsequent recovery time.

The agency did not confirm whether filming on Dam’s next film, Lee Hae-Young’s Ghost, will be delayed or not.

Dam found global fame after her portrayal of Kim Ki-jung in Bong Joon Ho’s 2019 film Parasite that not only picked up the Best Picture Oscar but also the Palme d’Or at Cannes.