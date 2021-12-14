Billie Eilish opens up about breakthrough COVID-19 battle: 'I didn't die'

American singer Billie Eilish is touching upon her battle with COVID-19 this year.

The 19-year-old singer, contracted a breakthrough case of coronavirus in August and says that she felt she would 'die' if she had not been vaccinated.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show Monday, the Lovely hitmaker discussed the pain around her diagnosis.



"I didn't die, and I wasn't gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible," Eilish said. "I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost."

While the singer still experiences some symptoms from the virus, she admits it was her timely vaccine that saved her life.

"I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you're sick, you feel f---ing horrible," shared Billie.