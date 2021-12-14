Billie Eilish admits still having side-effects after ‘horrific’ Covid-19 experience 

Billie Eilish recently revealed that she is still facing Covid-19 side-effects moths later she was tested positive for the deadly virus.
During her interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the 19-year-old Grammy winner shared, “I didn't die, and I wasn't gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was."
"It was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost," she added.
The Bad Guy hit-maker also admitted that she could only recover from the ‘horrific’ condition due to the vaccine.
"I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible,” the Lovely singer continued.
“But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you're sick, you feel (expletive) horrible," Eilish added.
The network have reportedly received more than 900 complaints about controversial program
Justin looked loved up as he walked hand in hand with his wife Hailey Bieber
Halsey highlights the ‘extensive list’ of all the normal jobs she had before getting famous
Kim Kardashian hires Grammy-winning pianist to wake her kids up each morning with Christmas music
John Legend moves forward with his long held promise to get a tattoo based on his daughter Luna’s designs
Zainab Abbas gave birth to a son