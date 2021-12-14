Billie Eilish admits still having side-effects after ‘horrific’ Covid-19 experience

Billie Eilish recently revealed that she is still facing Covid-19 side-effects moths later she was tested positive for the deadly virus.

During her interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the 19-year-old Grammy winner shared, “I didn't die, and I wasn't gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was."

"It was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost," she added.

The Bad Guy hit-maker also admitted that she could only recover from the ‘horrific’ condition due to the vaccine.

"I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible,” the Lovely singer continued.

“But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you're sick, you feel (expletive) horrible," Eilish added.